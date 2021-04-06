Kong: Skull Island Director Supports The #ContinueTheMonsterVerse Movement

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong has been dominating the box office both at home and overseas, with the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse obliterating every major pandemic-era domestic record after landing a five-day opening of close to $50 million, wiping the floor with every other movie to have released in the last twelve months.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have yet to commit to any future installments, but with Warner Bros. also touting the mega budget creature feature as the most-watched HBO Max debut ever, it’s been a huge win from both a theatrical and streaming perspective. A combination of the disappointing critical and commercial response to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, followed by the onset of the Coronavirus, has seen the studio refuse to firm up any concrete plans for the future of the franchise, but it’s hardly over.

#ContinueTheMonsterVerse has been trending ever since Godzilla vs. Kong burst onto the big screen, and the groundswell of online support coupled with the movie’s record-setting performance across both aspects of its hybrid release has surely made more colossal kaiju adventures a foregone conclusion. Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts clearly agrees, and as you can see below, he’s firmly behind the campaign.

Director Wingard and writer Max Borenstein have both admitted that the door is wide open for the MonsterVerse to carry on, but the series finds itself at an interesting juncture. Now that the big crossover has been done, it’s hard to gauge where the two title heroes go from here, but realistically, there’s plenty of mileage in more solo outings for both Godzilla and Kong, something the fanbase is clearly desperate to see happen sooner rather than later.