Kristen Dunst Isn’t Ruling Out A Spider-Man Return In The Future

Almost everyone to have appeared in any of the previous seven live-action Spider-Man blockbusters has found themselves touted for a cameo appearance in next month’s No Way Home at least once, with the exception of James Franco for reasons that Seth Rogen handily skirted around.

When the Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina reports first began circulating, it was also claimed that Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst would be reprising their respective roles as Marc Webb’s Gwen Stacy and Sam Raimi’s Mary Jane Watson, but both have long since poured cold water on the speculation.

However, Dunst revealed to Variety at a screening of awards season contender The Power of the Dog that she wouldn’t rule out an unexpected comeback to the world of Marvel Comics blockbusters by any means.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

While her comments are no doubt going to prove more than enough to stoke the flames of hearsay once again, it would be an understatement to say that the constant cavalcade of Spider-Man information spamming the internet has almost grown untenable. On the plus side, we’re less than five weeks away from finding out who really is in No Way Home and who isn’t, but we can safely assume that Dunst won’t be back for Tom Holland’s third solo outing.