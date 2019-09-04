Kristen Stewart Reportedly On Warner Bros.’ Wishlist For Batgirl

While Kristen Stewart may not be taking on a role in the MCU any time soon, she still might find herself portraying an iconic superhero. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Robert Pattinson was locked in as Batman, and that Black Adam will be in Shazam! 3, both of which have since been confirmed – the actress is currently on Warner Bros.’ wishlist to take on the role of Batgirl. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but the studio would love for the talented 29-year-old to star in their upcoming project of the same name.

If Stewart does agree to take on the role, the DCEU would basically become something of a Twilight reunion. Her ex-boyfriend and former co-star in the vampire series Robert Pattinson has already been tapped to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. All they’d need to do next is cast Taylor Lautner as Robin and Billy Burke as the Riddler.

These reports don’t guarantee that Stewart is going to land the part, though, as Jane Levy is also reportedly being eyed to play Barbara Gordon, as well as Daisy Ridley. Of course, Warner Bros. would be lucky to have any of these actresses headline their flick, but it remains to be seen if they go with any of the aforementioned options or select someone completely unexpected. Again, these are just names that are on the studio’s internal wishlist.

This news comes just a day after Stewart revealed that someone told her the only way she’ll ever appear in a Marvel movie is if she stops holding hands with her girlfriend in public. As such, it’d be great to see the actress shut that ignoramus up by landing an even more high-profile role in the DCEU. For that reason alone, along with all of her obvious talent, fans should be rooting for her to lock down the part.

In any case, it may be a while yet before we hear any concrete casting news for Batgirl, but keep checking back in with WGTC as we’ll bring you further updates as soon as they arise.