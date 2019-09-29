Kylo Faces An Unknown Enemy In New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photo

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it once more: 2019 is looking to be a banner year for Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise.

Between Galaxy’s Edge, The Mandalorian and a small sequel you may’ve heard of called The Rise of Skywalker, it truly looks as if the Powers That Be are hoping to pull out all the stops as they get ready to deliver what’ll no doubt be a historic year in Star Wars history. It began with the arrival of the Galaxy’s Edge theme park back in May and looking ahead, we have The Mandalorian splashing down on Disney Plus in November.

But following that, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will blast into theaters this December and bring the Skywalker saga to what’ll hopefully be a fitting close. And while many of its secrets are still being kept under wraps, the marketing campaign has definitely begun to pick up and today, we have a brand new shot of Kylo Ren, seen in the gallery down below facing off some against unknown enemy.

Who it is that’s causing trouble for Adam Driver’s character here is unknown, but we know that Kylo certainly won’t be the only big bad that our heroes have to contend with. After all, Emperor Palpatine has returned and that can only spell doom for the galaxy.

Whether Ren will ally with him or not though remains to be seen. Especially since he took out his last evil mentor in TLJ. Whichever way things play out, we’ve already been promised another stunning performance from Driver and we can’t wait to see what Kylo gets up to when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.