Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Merch Teases Kylo’s New Quest

Many of the ins and outs of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s plot are still under wraps, but as always, we have merchandise to offer us clues about what to expect. LEGO sets have already given us a look at the Knights of Ren, for example, and this new character description attached to a Kylo Ren action figure teases what the Force user formally known as Ben Solo will be up to in Episode IX.

Triple Force Friday kicks off on October 4th, but the global launch of the event happens today. As such, outlets have got a look at some upcoming pieces of merch, including some action figure packaging that reveals an intriguing blurb which hints at Kylo’s new mission.

“As Supreme Leader of the First Order, Kylo Ren wields more power than ever before. Nevertheless, Ren continues to search for secrets of the Force from the depths of the dark side.”

Talk of Kylo searching for the secrets of the Dark Side seems like further confirmation of a rumor that’s long been attached to Episode IX – that it’ll feature Kylo traveling to Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar, which is known to be a hub of dark energies. Plus, knowing that Emperor Palpatine will be returning, we can maybe put two and two together and infer that Ren’s hunt leads him to uncover the biggest secret of all: that Palpatine is still alive.

Presumably, his quest to master the dark side of the Force is an attempt to keep a hold on his iron grip of the galaxy. But will he retain this motive throughout the movie, or will he be redeemed just as Vader was by the end of the Original Trilogy? That’s the big question circling the character right now. But all our answers will be revealed when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally blasts into cinemas on December 20th.