Fall is rapidly approaching, bringing with it an extensive list of highly-anticipated films: Todd Phillips’ Joker, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, the list goes on and on. But as the leaves are starting to fall, and the weather is getting colder and colder, we also know that winter – AKA Star Wars season – is on its way.

And boy, is this winter going to be an exciting one. J.J. Abrams will be bringing the decades-long Skywalker saga to a close with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, while also deciding the fate of his own creations, including Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren.

Ren, the ferocious wielder of the cross-guard lightsaber, has been the central antagonist of the latest trilogy since The Force Awakens in 2015. The character was given more depth by the aforementioned Rian Johnson in The Last Jedi and now, we’ll finally get to see which path of the force he ultimately ventures down in The Rise of Skywalker.

One thing that has captured fans’ interest though is the condition of his iconic mask, which Ren had destroyed in a fit of rage in the 2017 film. It’s apparently set to return for the next movie though and now, thanks to the latest cover of Star Wars: Insider (via Twitter), we can get an idea of what to expect come December.

Pretty cool, eh? Ren, as the newly ordained Supreme Leader of the First Order, will no doubt have a whole lot of backup behind him in this next film and thankfully, we don’t have too much longer to wait and see what rage he’ll be bringing to the table, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker touches down in cinemas on December 20th.