Lady Gaga reveals if she’d ever star in a superhero movie

Lady Gaga hasn’t ventured into the world of acting all that regularly, but when she does, it virtually guarantees an acclaimed performance that more often than not yields plenty of awards season recognition.

Since first making it big as a music superstar, the singer and actress has only lent her talents to Robert Rodriguez’s action sequel Machete Kills, Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, while her episodic experience extends to American Horror Story: Hotel.

However, those four fictional turns have still managed to yield an Academy Award nomination, and one win from three Golden Globe nods, so she’s doing not bad on that front. Any major talent will eventually find themselves batting away questions over their potential involvement in the superhero genre, with Gaga the latest to address the situation in an interview with Variety.

“I might. It’s really hard for me to say that I wouldn’t do something. I think mostly I’m not interested in doing things that don’t ultimately have something meaningful to say.”

As one of the biggest pop stars on the planet and a consistently acclaimed actress to boot, Lady Gaga is hardly going to be short of offers with which to continue her onscreen endeavors. She doesn’t immediately jump out as superhero material, though, but it’s not as if anyone could have predicted this time last year that Harry Styles would be cast as Thanos’ brother in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.