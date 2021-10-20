Large Parts Of The Marvels Will Reportedly Be Set In Space

Production is well underway on The Marvels, Nia DaCosta’s sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story that proved to be so contentious that YouTube was forced to alter its algorithms in order to prevent trolls from downvoting it into oblivion.

That obviously had no effect on the movie’s box office performance, with Captain Marvel one of the franchise’s highest-grossing solo adventures, but nobody’s going to try and argue that it’s top-tier MCU. Now that the world-building is out of the way, though, The Marvels is free to genuinely fly harder, faster and further second time out.

We don’t know much about the plot in terms of specifics, but insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that large swathes of The Marvels will be set in outer space. Of course, you’d have thought this was an obvious development given that the title hero is cosmic in origin, and it’s heavily expected to tie into the space-set adventures of Secret Invasion, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury starring in both.

While Richtman’s intel is hardly earth-shattering when it’s almost the same as saying much of Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to take place in New York, the introduction of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan into the equation sets things up nicely for a trio of superpowered ass-kickers to tackle a shared threat that could realistically threaten both Earth and everything beyond our atmosphere.