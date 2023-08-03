Latest Disney News: ‘Haunted Mansion’ almost had a different (and devastating) ending, while Tim Federle shares the ethos for Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ series

Hiya pals and princesses, August is a month of celebrations for Walt Disney World, many of which revolve around the magic of being a princess, and we can all relate to the joy we feel when walking into a Disney park and being welcomed as a princess, prince, or pal of Mickey’s.

In addition to celebrating princesses, Tim Federle is celebrating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and all of the successes of the HSM franchise as a whole. There’s something special about what’s born within the movies and shows, and a lot of it has to do with a central piece of the storyline — and we’ll tell you more about that soon.

Last but not least, we’ve got to talk about Haunted Mansion because, despite what critics and numbers might say, we’re still rooting for its success. The ride in Disney parks is iconic, it’s my favorite thing to do once I step into Magic Kingdom (sans crying when I see the castle, of course), and I have a strong attachment to the film, too.

However, the movie we saw in theaters almost had a very different ending — and it was far more tragic. With a lot to jump into today, we’ve got no time to waste. So grab your favorite Disney blanket and your mug of choice because we’re taking a ride on the Haunted Mansion (and more).

Haunted Mansion almost had a more tragic ending

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Justin Simien said that the first version of the movie had a darker ending:

“The epilogue was certainly a late addition. The first version of the movie that I encountered had a bit more of a darker ending, one that I actually really respected and enjoyed, but I correctly guessed that it maybe wouldn’t get past the sort of Disney machine. But once we cast LaKeith, there was something that changed about what I personally needed from the ending of the movie. Frankly, I didn’t want to see a Black man have a tragic end in a movie like this. I wanted him to have hope at the end of the movie, and a tragic end for a Black character would’ve been really hard to swallow, at least for me right now. So we went with something a bit more hopeful, but there was probably something to the other version as well.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series hinges on this fundamental thing

High School Musical, as a franchise, brings a lot of joy to audiences worldwide, and something more important than that, too. The theater kids who portray our most beloved (and sometimes loathed) characters have one important thing in common — they give us a place to feel at home. They give us characters we can relate to and feel like we’ve found a piece of ourselves in.

In speaking to Playbill, Tim Federle, series creator, and Broadway icon, said the following about the heroes of the series:

“The ethos for the show was always, always ‘bet on the underdogs — and always bet on theatre kids. So many of my heroes in the world come from the world of theatre. Theatre people are the best people. We ‘smile when we are low.’ Theatre teaches you how to show up for your scene partner and perform even if you’re in a bad mood. These were all kids who grew up doing theatre, and I think that really paid off in the show because they brought not just that talent, but also that work ethic. Now we’re chasing them around the world as they are nominated for and winning things and going on world tours.”

Those associated with High School Musical have all been phenomenally talented in their careers, but not just that, Federle was correct in saying they’ve worked hard. Passion isn’t enough; to follow your dreams takes dedication and hard work, an ability to move forward when things are good, but even more so when they’re hard.

The HSM kids know that feeling well and have used determination to drive them forward into wonderful careers, all tying them back to one thing: theater.

Also, in terms of finding your place, rooting for the underdog, and embracing all things true: Federle also said that anyone who watches HSMTMTS has a place at the table:

“I hope those audience members who are questioning or discovering or hiding understand that there’s always room for them at the table of theatre kids — whether they literally join theatre or not. The lesson of this show is if you can find one mentor to take your hand and say I see you, you’re no longer alone, and the world needs you — you’re going to find your people.”

Here’s to finding a table, and if you can’t find one, here’s to making your own full of underdogs, theater kids, rock stars, and anyone else who wants to have a seat.

Walt Disney World highlights the magic of being a princess

Tis the month to be a princess, and Disney is embracing that in a significant way with a celebration about royalty and one honoring 100 years of Disney magic as well.

The official Disney Parks Blog has more detailed information about the celebration, but we’ll fill you in a bit in our own words, too. First things first, we recommend grabbing your Disney-loving bestie and hitting the parks immediately.

If you can’t make it to a Disney park, and trust us, we feel your pain — you can download the Calm app, which brings extraordinary princess experiences to your own living room! There are also beautiful lounge fly bags you can buy to celebrate the special occasion, a makeup launch fit for — you guessed it; a princess, and must-have cups to drink your favorite beverages from as you celebrate!

Here’s to being a Disney Princess; may we all feel like one in our own right.