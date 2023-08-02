Latest ‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumor ensnares a sci-fi icon in dire need of a Marvel do-over after starring in a Sony bomb

What will Marvel’s Fantastic Four lineup look like? That’s the question that’s been burning in the minds of MCU fans more brightly than the Human Torch ever since the studio was confirmed to be working on a reboot of the First Family way back in 2019. Remarkably, four years later and we’re still waiting on any official casting details for who’s going to be bringing Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben back to life.

If you believe all the latest scuttlebutt on the topic, then the reason why things have gone quiet on this front for the moment is due to the actors’ strike getting in the way of contract negotiations. The last we know, though, talk of Star Wars star Adam Driver getting cast as Mr. Fantastic was finally debunked. However, a new rumor is pointing to another sci-fi icon being the last actor to be offered this role instead.

As per intel originally shared by scooper Daniel RPK, none other than Doctor Who, House of the Dragon, and The Crown leading man Matt Smith was being lined up for Reed Richards prior to the strikes taking effect.

Image via Twitter

While Smith hasn’t been one of the many names circulating this character that fans are desperate to see play the part, it’s easy to imagine why he would be a great fit, thanks to his turn as the Eleventh Doctor, another scientific genius. Likewise, Smith certainly deserves another crack at the Marvel whip after having the misfortune to feature in Sony’s Morbius, although it has to be said that Smith’s OTT performance was one of that movie’s meager highlights.

Like all the other Fantastic Four casting rumors we’ve heard over the years, definitely don’t take this as fact just yet, but keeping Smith’s name in the back of our heads might just be a good idea, as he could just end up being dark horse contender in the race to find the right Reed.