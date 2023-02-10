Latest ‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumors split opinions right down the middle

Ever since Mila Kunis and Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman were spotted having coffee together on Wednesday, eagle-eyed MCU fans have reacted just as expected, with each giving their own personal two cents on whether the That ’90s Show actress would be a good fit for Marvel’s First Family’s Sue Storm.

Despite the meeting between Kunis and Shakman having no apparent or official correlation with the film the latter is currently developing for Marvel Studios, the rumors were quick to spread that the franchise had found its Invisible Woman. Reactions were far from consensual with some being instantly excited about the prospect, especially if Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher were also to join in in the role of Sue’s own other-half Reed Richards.

AND I WILL BE SEATED FOR HER MILA KUNIS ILY QUEEN https://t.co/DrolgL8jvt — la sue lease (@lizzlym) February 10, 2023

ASHTON KUTCHER AS REED RICHARDS E MILA KUNIS AS SUE STORM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/WmL9SatCtF — roberta. viu L&H 🫶🏻 (@wtfrrobs) February 10, 2023

Omg!!! Please please please https://t.co/TWwrWhJs2i — Myles Morales (@_mizzy14) February 10, 2023

However, a big portion of Marvel-heads surprisingly rejected the idea. A few are worried they’re going to hear Meg from Family Guy every time Kunis speaks, which is valid to a degree. Others, though, are just purely against it. No justification offered.

I’m on the fence… I like her but ima hear Meg Griffin the whole time 😭 https://t.co/FvtsPP3RJN — chanel🍃 (@KissMySnap) February 10, 2023

God i looooove Mila Kunis but i hope not i just dont think she’s right for Sue Storm — jake ward (@jaketwilightfan) February 9, 2023

There are a million other reasons for Kunis and Shakman’s coffee date, that may not even involve any casting decisions, or the MCU. As recently as Wednesday, the Fantastic Four director told Collider that it’s too early to be thinking about casting announcements just yet, but is it too early to be looking? We Got This Covered will report on any new rumors and updates surrounding the much anticipated Fantastic Four film as they gradually surface.