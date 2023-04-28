Latest Fantasy News: A ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ star’s Superman near-miss shocks fans as viewers plunge into a bigger and bolder new season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ 

The end of March, leading into the first few weeks of April, is absolutely stacked with new releases.

Several of these fall into the fantasy fold, with both Sweet Tooth and Peter Pan & Wendy, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Knights of the Zodiac hitting shelves, theaters, and their respective streaming platforms in the next few weeks alone. Each of these releases is stirring up a different kind of hype, particularly following news that Peter Pan & Wendy star Jude Law nearly attached his name to a very different project. Law is talented, and would likely pull off any part well, but we can’t help but prefer him as Captain Hook over Superman.

Another unexpected blend is likewise catching the attention of fantasy fans, as the many creatives attached to Sweet Tooth make the interview rounds. We managed to get exclusive interviews with star Christian Convery and showrunner Jim Mickle, and learned quite a bit about what fans can expect from the show’s brand-new second season.

Jude Law had a shot at playing both Captain Hook and Superman

Photo via Disney

Jude Law’s attachment to the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy as the iconic Captain Hook is well-established by this point, but far fewer fans are aware of another role he almost knocked out of the park. It might be hard for some people to imagine the actor as Superman, but the 50-year-old nearly cinched the role back in the early 2000s. He reportedly got as far as trying on the suit before realizing that he was not a good fit for the role. It’s not many actors who would turn down a role like Superman, but we far prefer Law in the more fitting roles he’s selected instead.

Sweet Tooth’s Christian Convery contemplates how he’d fare against Cocaine Bear

Photo via Netflix

Gus, the delightful young lead in Netflix’s ​​Sweet Tooth, is brought to audiences by Christian Convery, a talented young actor who likewise appeared in this year’s Cocaine Bear. In an exclusive interview with our own Scott Campbell, Convery contemplated how his character might fare against the drug-addled bear, should their paths ever cross — in the world of Sweet Tooth or beyond.

As showrunner Jim Mickle digs into the changes made in season 2

Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2023

The second season of Sweet Tooth finally dropped on Netflix today after an agonizing two-year wait. Fans are already rushing to enjoy the fresh slate of episodes as showrunner Jim Mickle clues viewers in on what to expect from the eight-episode season. Thanks to the impact of COVID-19, the season took longer than expected to produce, but the season’s “harder and heavier” approach is well worth it. A more “nuanced” approach to storytelling in season two — along with the introduction of far more hybrids — should give fans plenty to enjoy.