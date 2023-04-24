Exclusive: ‘Sweet Tooth’ star Christian Convery reveals how Gus would fare against a Cocaine Bear hybrid

After a long wait, smash hit Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth finally returns for its second season this coming Thursday, but young star Christian Convery has only gone and gotten more familiar with the animal kingdom in the meantime.

As well as playing the main role of deer/human hybrid Gus in the massively popular show, the actor also lent his talents to the inimitable Cocaine Bear, where he played self-styled “expert” on the devil’s dandruff, Henry. Given his penchant for sharing the screen with unique wildlife, We Got This Covered couldn’t help but ask Convery how he thought the intrepid hero of Sweet Tooth would fare against the scene-stealing and drug-addled predator.

Image via Universal

“I feel like if Gus saw Cocaine Bear… he’d be confused. He’d be very confused. He would not understand, he’d be like “what is going on with that bear?” And I feel like the bear would start to attack him. And then Gus would bring Big Man with him, and the hybrid crew, and fight down that Cocaine Bear. And then escape! That’s what I think they’d do. Hybrids; AAARGH!”

Given that Sweet Tooth takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has all but vanished as a new species of hybrid begins to establish itself, would it be unreasonable to expect a Cocaine Bear fusion to show up in future seasons? Most likely, seeing as Sweet Tooth is a family-friendly show, but at least we know how the main character would end up dealing with the situation in the unlikely event it ever arises.