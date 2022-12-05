With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.

Other streaming moguls aren’t far behind Amazon in the hype game, as Netflix has just unveiled a deleted scene from The Sandman as if to remind everyone the Neil Gaiman adaptation is still afoot. And just to cap it all off, BioWare is celebrating Dragon Age Day by releasing a batch of character posters for the upcoming animated spinoff, Absolution. Check them out in today’s roundup of fantasy news.

The Sandman deleted scene features Dream and Death contemplating the nature of mortality

Image via Netflix

Folks who were lucky enough to attend Netflix’s The Sandman panel at CCXP got to watch a deleted scene from one of the show’s best episodes, “The Sound of Her Wings.” In it, Death and Dream discuss the idea of mortality at length, and how it is as much a blessing as it is a curse. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who portrays Death in the live-action adaptation, got deeply emotional after the scene played out on the huge screen. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to release the clip for fans around the world, but stay tuned in case they decide to put it up on their YouTube channel, which is no stranger to posting these clips every now and again.

Amazon offers updates on numerous television shows, including The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time

Image via Prime Video

These days, it definitely feels as though Amazon Studios is the champion of fantasy adaptation, what with both The Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time comprising the streamer’s back catalog. The company came out in full force at the CCXP, holding numerous panels for its shows and bringing out its stars to tease what’s to come. One big surprise was the standing ovation that The Rings of Power cast received from Brazillian fans, and they went absolutely ham when they realized Ismael Cruz Córdova speaks Portuguese.

As for The Wheel of Time, Amazon once again brought out Dónal Finn and Ceara Coveney, who’ll be portraying Mat Cauthon and Elayne Trakand, respectively, in the forthcoming second season. Fans also got to glimpse several clips that teased their arrival, with the first depicting Mat struggling under Liandrin Sedai’s scrutiny and the second showcasing Elayne, the Daughter-Heir of Andor, in novice white inside the White Tower.

Other shows like Jack Ryan, The Boys, and The Peripheral also appeared, and you can read a full report of everything that went down, courtesy of Collider, here.

BioWare remains the champion of queer representation, even in Dragon Age: Absolution

Credit: BioWare

Almost every company and publisher out there might jump at the opportunity to have more LGBTQ+ representation in their works right now, but we can remember a time when a few would even dare contemplate such an inclusion, and those that did went about it so tentatively that it almost came off as insulting. BioWare was a rarity even then, pushing for progressive ideas and inclusivity in their games as early as 2005, regardless of the controversy that followed their heels.

Simply put, BioWare never minced words, and they aren’t shying away from it even now. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, the Canadian game developer has just released a batch of posters for the upcoming animated spinoff, Dragon Age: Absolution, and one of them reveals that the show’s main heroine, Miriam, will be “bound together” with Hira “by a wounded past.” You can check out these posts for yourself in this Twitter thread.