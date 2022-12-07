Latest Fantasy News: Chris Pine steals the spotlight in ‘Honor Among Thieves’ as ‘The Witcher’ team’s damage control falls flat

With several lukewarm fantasy projects still fresh in their minds, fans of the genre are eagerly looking forward to the release of the unexpected, but welcome, Dungeons & Dragons adaptation. Early reactions are already celebrating Chris Pine, who many viewers expect to elevate the film to thoroughly unprecedented heights for a DnD movie.

Reactions to the film’s official poster are distracting fantasy fans from the continued backlash against Netflix’s The Witcher recasting the role of Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill’s tenure as the character will conclude with season three of the fantasy series, and no amount of damage control can contain the fandom’s fury.

In the oft-ignored gaming realm of fantasy, a heavy-hitter that goes back decades is weighing heavy on fans’ minds. The latest God of War title concluded the Norse saga of Kratos’ journey and reminded fans of the many family members the ashy-skinned god of war has lost over the years. He’s lived a difficult—and uniquely lengthy—life so far in the story, but his latest attempt at being a family man is going much better than his first.

Ragnarok reminds fans of Kratos’ family history

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Kratos, the titular hero across the God of War video game franchise, recently polished off his latest story arc alongside his only son, Atreus. Long before he was playing dad to the half-giant archer, however, Kratos had a completely different family. It’s been years since most people considered the character’s long-dead wife and daughter, so we’re taking a moment to celebrate the familial ties that litter the character’s history.

Fans are already expecting Chris Pine to carry Honor Among Thieves

Image via Paramount Pictures

Adaptations are nothing new, but good adaptations are overall a modern phenomenon. Many adaptations are still lacking, but solid releases based on books, video games, and even tabletop games are on the rise. The latest attempt to bring a game to the big screen boasts the unique pleasure of actually looking like a good film, and fans are largely crediting Chris Pine with the film’s preemptive success. Viewers already expect Honor Among Thieves to be a delightful ride, and they think we have Pine to thank.

The Witcher team is failing to contain the backlash

Photo via Netflix

The outrage over Netflix’s recasting of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher is still going strong, and attempts by the creative team to do damage control are largely falling flat. The team is working to entice viewers to stick with the show, even after Cavill departs, but a huge chunk of the fandom would prefer to see the show canceled entirely, rather than suffer the Geralt recasting.