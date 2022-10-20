Latest Fantasy News: Critics aren’t loving Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ as the web debates media’s most manipulative malefactors

Fantasy fans are slowly accepting the impending conclusion to HBO’s House of the Dragon, which is set to air its finale this Sunday.

As the second of this year’s breakout fantasy hits comes to an end, fans of the genre are dissecting some of their finest points, and pitting the lead antagonist from Rings of Power against media’s many liars. His proposal to the show’s heroine was certainly enticing, and there are a good number of fans who would have gleefully accepted Sauron’s hand. The same can’t be said for Netflix’s latest attempt to produce more fantasy content, which critics are already slamming as a too-late attempt to lean on the young adult craze of the early 2010s.

Now that the show’s officially over, the cast and crew behind Rings is finally opening up about the process behind the first season. Despite plenty of pushback from viewers, it seems the Amazon higher-ups weren’t too concerned with the show’s reception. Nothing’s quite perfect, but they seem pretty pleased with the final product, and so are plenty of fans.

Rings of Power sparks a debate about history’s best deceivers

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Sauron’s final plea to Galadriel at the conclusion of Rings of Power’s first season sparked an online debate, as fans looked back at the film’s world’s premier villains. Comparisons between modern media’s mainstays quickly arose, as people pondered which media baddie they’d be most likely to join. Sauron was an easy winner — what with his near-godlike status — but plenty of good arguments were made for the Darkling, Anakin, and Kylo Ren, too.

Netflix misses the mark on its latest fantasy endeavor

Image via Netflix

Netflix, in hopes of cashing in on the thriving fantasy genre via yet another high-profile show, seems to have failed to deliver with The School for Good and Evil. The lavish fantasy film stars a stellar cast, including Charlize Theron, Kit Young, and Michelle Yeoh, to name only a few, but it seems even these stars aren’t enough to save the film from mediocrity. Critics are panning it as a tired attempt to recreate Harry Potter, prepping audiences to be disappointed.

The Amazon higher-ups seem pretty pleased with the Rings reception

Image via Prime Video

A recent interview with Amazon Studios president Jennifer Salke revealed that the company wasn’t overly concerned with the prospects for Rings of Power. She noted that, while the story fell short for some viewers, she still feels it boasts the “ambition, scope, and confidence” necessary to maintain as a heavy-hitter in the fantasy world.