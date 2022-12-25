We still have more than 11 months until the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special reintroduces David Tennant’s 10th Doctor to the world, but returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is treating fans to a first look tomorrow.

In other news, Wednesday showrunners explain why the titular character had to be the show’s main protagonist, and Tobey Maguire recounts the time he impersonated Frodo Baggins—for a very honorable reason. This is your daily dose of fantasy news from around the internet.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary trailer premiering tomorrow

You might have to go through this Christmas day without a Doctor Who special, but the BBC isn’t going to leave its large Whovian fanbase hanging. According to the show’s official Twitter channel, the upcoming three parter starring David Tenannt and Catherine Tate as the 14th Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively, will get a new trailer tomorrow. That means more footage of Tennant as the 10th, and more dialogue to celebrate his miraculous return. Oh, we might even catch a glimpse of Neil Patrick Harris’ new villain, so stay tuned.

Wednesday showrunner explains why the series centered around the family’s young daughter

The Addams family can be relied upon to get into all sorts of mischievous adventures, but the latest Netflix adaptation has opted to focus primarily on Wednesday’s exploits in Nevermore. Now, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have explained the decision to flesh out the teenager’s story.

“It was a character that we all really loved, and nobody had spent a lot of time with,” they explained to The Hollywood Reporter (per Collider). “And it’s a character we’d only seen really as a 10-, 11-, 12-year-old, who is part of a family and would have a funny line in the scene, but we didn’t know much about her. Her sort of fearlessness and her ability to always be herself with something, was interesting.”

Tobey Maguire was mistaken for Elijah Wood, but he played along for a very specific reason

I know what you’re thinking; How on earth would anyone mistake Tobey Maguire for Elijah Wood? Well, according to what the Spider-Man star has recently told fans in a Reddit Q&A, he once ran into a Lord of the Rings fan who thought he was the actor behind Frodo Baggins and wanted his autograph. Being the absolute kindhearted gentleman that he is, Tobey played along, because he “didn’t want to disappoint her.” I’m sure even Elijah himself would approve.

