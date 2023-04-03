No one would’ve blamed you for betting a pretty penny on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves failing miserably at the box office, not to mention getting absolutely annihilated by the critics. Now that neither of those things has happened, we’ve been left wondering what this could imply for the future of the genre on the big screen.

Meanwhile, one of the voice actors on the recent Resident Evil 4 remake recently deleted her Instagram page after hundreds of fans flooded her posts with scathing comments. Check out these stories and more down below.

Dungeons & Dragons is finally breaking the fantasy curse in cinema and soaring through the box office charts

Image via Paramount Pictures

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves initially looked like a fun action movie in the trailers, the kind that you forget all about when you make your way back home from the theater. The movie’s debut has upended those expectations completely, with the adaptation now exceeding box office estimates and looking to break even for the studio in less than a week. Could this finally break the stigma surrounding fantasy flicks, or even kickstart a D&D live-action universe?

Warrior Nun showrunner has nothing new to say on the canceled series, but would like you to know he’s a huge Star Wars cosplayer

via Netflix

While Warrior Nun fans are still clamoring to get the show reinstated at Netflix, its showrunner Simon Barry is having the time of his life interacting with fellow geeks on social media. To his credit, though, he often finds creative new ways to bring up Warrior Nun. The Canadian television producer recently praised a spot-on Ava Silva cosplay as a “fellow cosplayer.” When asked what he meant by that, he posted pictures of himself in Din Djarin’s Mandalorian costume, revealing that he’s a bigger Star Wars fan than we knew.

Resident Evil 4 voice actress deletes her Instagram account after receiving thousands of hate messages

Image via Capcom

Rising to universal critical acclaim, the Resident Evil 4 remake is the talk of the town at the moment. Most gamers are praising Capcom for taking that nostalgic 2005 title and turning it into a fully-fledged modern experience, but others are proving a more difficult crowd to please. In particular, many don’t appreciate some of the more subtle changes, like Lily Gao replacing Jolene Andersen as the voice of Ada Wong.

Parts of the community, in their infinite wisdom, recently harassed Gao on social media, yet again feeding into the argument that the internet was a mistake. The actress deactivated her Instagram page as a result, an action that has in turn fueled an outpouring of love for her talent. In summary, just another day on the interminably confusing construct we know as the World Wide Web.