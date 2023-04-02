‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner reveals himself as a secret ‘Star Wars’ cosplayer

The most pressing question facing the Warrior Nun fandom recently has nothing to do with the ongoing campaign to save the Netflix series from eternal purgatory, but whether or not showrunner Simon Barry was condemning Donald Trump or confirming himself to be a Taylor Swift fan.

As you’d expect from any popular property, the sorely-missed supernatural comic book adaptation has proven to be a fountain of inspiration for cosplayers, many of whom throw on their finest reactions of the two-season wonder’s ensemble of beloved characters when either hitting conventions or taking to the streets to support the movement to breathe new life into the show on Netflix, or somewhere else.

When responding to some top-notch cosplay from a Halo Bearer looking every inch the facsimile of Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva, Barry revealed that he’s also got a soft spot for getting suited and booted as a pop culture favorite, although he left his tease tantalizingly open-ended.

However, when pressed for more information, the executive producer and filmmaker showcased some high quality duds ripped straight from The Mandalorian, ensuring that if The Last of Us continues taking up more of Pedro Pascal’s time, there’s another stand-in waiting in the wings.

The connection forged between Barry and the Warrior Nun backers is without a doubt one of the strongest aspects of the ongoing campaign, but as of yet there isn’t a solitary sign of the project being resurrected. Netflix doesn’t seem interested, that much we can definitely ascertain, but you’ve got to think there’s at least one network or streaming service out there willing to give it a shot.