‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner graciously accepts the canceled Netflix series being called the greatest of all-time

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion when it comes to naming the greatest TV show of all-time, and no offense to the legions of Halo Bearers out there, but Warrior Nun isn’t part of that particular conversation.

However, based on the overwhelming support the campaign to see the Netflix favorite revived for a third season, it’s clearly one of the most popular to come around in a long while, which is more than enough. On top of that, season 2 is statistically ranked as the streaming service’s top-rated run of episodes ever on Rotten Tomatoes, so there’s no shortage of acclaim to back up the adoration.

As a result, showrunner Simon Barry is well within his rights to respond to a Twitter user who couldn’t believe Netflix decided that continuing the adventures of Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva wasn’t a high enough priority, matters that continue being exacerbated by the company renewing a myriad of effects-heavy shows that aren’t part of the fantasy genre, while also deciding that spending $130 million on a rom-com is a smart idea.

The Warrior Nun fandom won’t be slowed down or quietened, but the longer things drag on without even a shred of genuine hope being cast on the comic book adaptation’s fate, the lesser its chances of a renewal become. It would be a fantastic moment for all involved were Warrior Nun to be saved from oblivion by another streamer or network, but time is nobody’s friend in this scenario.

Either way, Barry and the rest of his followers can luxuriate in his baby being anointed with GOAT status, even if more episodes would surely take precedence over acclaim any day of the week.