‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner endorses the next step in the cancellation campaign’s ongoing evolution

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Warrior Nun fans will continue finding new ways to drum up buzz and awareness for the ongoing campaign to see the Netflix series saved from its early demise.

While the streaming service is virtually guaranteed to remain firm in its stance that the action-packed comic book adaptation will remain a former original series, we’ve yet to see any tangible indications that any other company is interested in swooping in to scoop up the rights to a property that’s an easy sell to the masses, and handily comes with a vociferous built-in fandom.

Having taken over billboards across the world and then transformed them into pilgrimage sites, it’s obvious that the Halo Bearers aren’t lacking when it comes to inventiveness and ingenuity, especially when the first notable advertisement was placed directly outside of Netflix headquarters.

With that in mind, showrunner Simon Barry endorsing a proposed 8-bit video game that brings the Warrior Nun saga into another form of mediahas been met with a approval, and now we just need it to head right into the testing phase.

Pretty much everyone has a cellphone, and the majority of people maybe spend a little bit too much time using their device of choice, so the prospect of having Warrior Nun in side-scrolling or top-down beat ’em up form is a fantastic suggestion. Bring it right to the masses, and then maybe the chances of a season 3 materializing somewhere will grow a little bit stronger, because who doesn’t love an old school indulgence every now and again?