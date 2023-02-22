‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner keeps the hype train rolling by revealing even more unseen treats

A fan-backed campaign reaching 10 million tweets is an impressive accomplishment without question, albeit one that doesn’t have any actual impact in the real world. As harsh as it sounds to say, the movement demanding a renewal for dearly departed Netflix favorite Warrior Nun continues rumbling on without any genuine rewards in sight.

That’s not to say it won’t happen, with the backing remaining as unwavering as ever, but as those who pleaded for the resurrection and restoration of the SnyderVerse can and probably should attest – as well as the staunch Hannibal supporters who spent half a decade dedicated to the cause – there can often be nothing but crushing disappointment at the end of the tunnel, as opposed to the light they’d been dreaming of.

Nevertheless, showrunner Simon Barry continues leading from the front, and having recently dropped some unseen goodies as a thank you to his Halo Bearers for breaching the 10 million mark, he’s been back at it again after unveiling some brand new behind the scenes snaps.

Netflix has made a point of never reversing its decision when it comes to canceling popular episodic originals, no matter how they fare online. The mighty algorithm has determined that “engagement rate” is the key, which was the blanket excuse trotted out by boss Ted Sarandos when he kicked a hornet’s nest by boldly declaring that he’d never axed a hit.

Warrior Nun‘s second season might rank as the top-rated run of episodes the streaming service has ever put out on Rotten Tomatoes, but that couldn’t safeguard its future. Maybe a rival will sit up and take notice of the overwhelming global attack, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not the action-packed comic book adaptation has a future.