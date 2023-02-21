James Gunn turning his biggest slight against the SnyderVerse into DCU canon would cause a bloodbath

If it wasn’t for his ill-fated cameo in Black Adam, then technically the final two appearances of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DCU wouldn’t have even featured the actor at all, with Shazam! and Peacemaker roping in a faceless body double to replicate the absent Kal-El.

Anyone with an internet connection will be well aware that the more vocal and opinionated backers of the SnyderVerse aren’t taking too kindly to James Gunn’s sweeping changes to canon, so much so that it’s easy to forget how intensely they detested the Justice League’s surprise cameo in John Cena’s acclaimed HBO Max series.

via Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller ripped Jason Momoa for having sex with fish, Superman and Wonder Woman were there in spirit and shadow only, while Batman was nowhere to be found. And yet, we’d love to see what the reactions would be were the co-CEO to take the suggestions of a trolling Redditor on board and cast the Peacemaker stunt doubles as the new versions of the characters.

While the Dark Knight didn’t appear, behind the scenes images confirmed a stand-in was present and suited up before being left on the cutting room floor, so technically it isn’t 100 percent outside the realms of possibility. It definitely won’t happen, of that we can be sure, but it’s surely worth a throwaway gag in either Waller or the eventual second season of Peacemaker, especially when Gunn has admitted that he takes an active enjoyment in trolling the trolls and debunking rumors on what’s coming down the pipeline.