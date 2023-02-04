James Gunn can’t prevent DCU leaks, but he can (and will) debunk ‘Superman: Legacy’ rumors

The easiest way to figure out whether or not a rumor relating to any project that involves James Gunn is to go directly to the source, with the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO ready, willing, and able to pour cold water on the speculation; Superman: Legacy being the latest to fall foul of the truth.

All we know so far about the latest reboot for the Man of Steel is that it’s got a July 2025 release date locked in, and Gunn will be penning the screenplay. However, that hasn’t done a thing to dampen the rampant scuttlebutt touting all manner of would-be Clark Kents as being at the front of the casting pack, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director architect isn’t having it.

Given that the entire slate for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters was only announced the other day and the timeline then proceeded to leak online in a move that would make Sony proud, it would be unreasonable to expect such an integral piece to have fallen into place already. As chance would have it, Gunn underlined that is most definitely has not.

False (casting has not begun). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 4, 2023

On the opposite side of the speculative spectrum, if Gunn doesn’t actively deny internet hearsay, then there’s a distinct possibility it might be accurate. With that in mind, word is beginning to filter through that The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator is planning to direct Superman: Legacy himself, and as of yet he hasn’t made a point of saying it isn’t true.

You can imagine how the SnyderVerse crowd would react were he to be the one taking the reins on the first post-Cavill Superman story told on the big screen, but there’s not much evidence that he wouldn’t be able to knock it out of the park.