James Gunn offers more hints on what he’s got in store for ‘Superman: Legacy’

There’s a very valid concern that DC is in the habit of rebooting its marquee superheroes a little too often, but Superman: Legacy is going to be a drop in the ocean compared to the other iconic member of the World’s Finest.

Whoever ends up being cast in James Gunn’s first major project as the creative figurehead of the franchise’s bold new era will only be the fourth actor to play Kal-El in live-action in almost 40 years, with Christopher Reeve being followed two decades later by Brandon Routh, who then exited in favor of the Henry Cavill era.

Meanwhile, The Brave and the Bold will feature a fifth different iteration of Batman in little over a dozen years following the contributions of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Robert Pattinson. We don’t know much about Superman: Legacy, but a tweet from the co-CEO could offer some new hints as to a potential creative direction.

Just because Alan Moore hates Hollywood adapting his work, that doesn’t mean he isn’t still held in the highest regard as one of the greatest minds in comic book history, and it should get the pulse racing for fans to see Gunn so openly praising his contributions to the Kryptonian mythos.

We knew Grant Morrison’s back catalogue was going to be integral to Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, but July 2025 can’t come soon enough if we’re getting an amalgamation of reboot, origin story, reinvention, and launchpad for the DCU all at once three summers from now.