‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner shares the love as the campaign continues to expand its reach

As much as you’ve got to admire the Warrior Nun fandom for digging deep into the war chest to stump up the funds for putting up billboards all over the world, you do have to ask how much longer the campaign will carry on without yielding any results before things begin to die down.

That being said, the overwhelming level of support on a global scale couldn’t make it any more obvious that backers of the #SaveWarriorNun movement aren’t even contemplating disappearing quietly into the night, but so far not a single streaming service or network has made any public overtures.

That’s not to say it can’t or won’t happen behind the scenes, but if the SnyderVerse has taught us anything, it’s that even the most dedicated of followers should learn how to say goodbye eventually. Negativity aside, though, showrunner Simon Barry has continued praising his Halo Bearers for their worldwide shenanigans, after yet another tribute to the manifestation of season 3 popped up in Phoenix, Arizona.

Having set up shop directly outside Netflix headquarters, occupied prime advertising real estate a stone’s throw away from Times Square, sprung up in multiple locations in London, and now made its way to Arizona, the desire to see Warrior Nun saved from the scrapheap is truly a global operation. There’s only one piece missing, but unfortunately, it’s the biggest and most important by far.

Nevertheless, this is far from the fandom’s last stand, so we can expect an even more relentless barrage of billboards to spring up in the very near future.