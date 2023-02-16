‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner offers his services to a smash hit series that’s actually been renewed

Hopes and dreams don’t put food on the table, but that doesn’t mean that an element of the Warrior Nun fandom might be left with a slight feeling of betrayal after showrunner Simon Barry offered his services to another streaming series.

Sadly, the stark difference is that the filmmaker and executive producer has put himself forward for an episodic project that’s actually been renewed for additional episodes, which was always going to be the case when Rian Johnson’s mystery of the week Poker Face exploded out of the blocks to rave reviews.

That being said, it didn’t fare as well on Rotten Tomatoes as the second season of Warrior Nun. On the aggregation site, Poker Face holds respective critical and audience scores of 99 and 80 percent. Meanwhile, the second – and potentially final – run of episodes for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva is flying high as Netflix’s best-reviewed run of original TV content ever thanks to remarkable 100 and 99 percent ratings.

Until the campaign does or doesn’t bear fruit, then, Barry has let it be known that he wants to follow in Johnson’s Breaking Bad footsteps by weaponizing word of mouth in an effort to step behind the camera.

Hi ⁦@rianjohnson⁩ – just like you lobbied to direct an episode of ‘Breaking Bad’, I wish to shamelessly offer myself as tribute for ⁦POKER FACE on @peacock⁩ season 2. Slightly out of date reel attached. LMK! https://t.co/wmlAcPSzfG — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 15, 2023

The Halo Bearers will be hoping that Barry never even so much visits the set of Poker Face, because the dream scenario would be for a third season of Warrior Nun to be taking up too much of his time. In the event that doesn’t happen, though at least he’s planning ahead for potential next steps.