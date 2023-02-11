Devout ‘Warrior Nun’ followers rejoice after the showrunner confirms he’s making a pilgrimage

There are few fandoms out there to have proven themselves as dedicated to the cause as those backing the movement to see canceled Netflix favorite Warrior Nun renewed, and showrunner Simon Barry has been playing a huge part.

While petitions and campaigns are par for the course when a hugely popular series gets given the boot, very rarely do the creatives involved in them get as heavily invested as the mastermind behind the two-season supernatural comic book adaptation. It creates confidence to have those at the top fighting the fight alongside those in the trenches, and Barry is preparing to take things to the next level.

In addition to stumping up the cash to have several billboards erected to try and will a third run of episodes into existence – which includes one directly outside of Netflix headquarters – the Warrior Nun masses have even turned one of them into a pilgrimage site of sorts to gather and celebrate their love of the show.

It looks like they’re about to get their highest-profile backer by far, then, after Barry confirmed he was en route.

Gonna check out this epic billboard I’ve been hearing so much about tomorrow! #SaveWarriorNun pic.twitter.com/PuidyVHmSM — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 11, 2023

If and when the executive producer descends upon the Warrior Nun billboard, you can guarantee there’s going to be an army of fans waiting for him with open arms. After all, it’s not as if they need much encouragement to keep on fighting the good fight, but when the creative driving force behind the entire operation shows up in person, a rapturous reception will no doubt be already waiting to greet his arrival.