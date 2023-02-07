‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner basks in the glory of a major victory over ‘The Last of Us’

As if anyone needed any more indicators that Warrior Nun remains as popular as ever in spite of its cancellation by Netflix, the dearly departed supernatural comic book adaptation has scored a major victory over the biggest TV show on the planet.

HBO’s The Last of Us has rightly been coming in for sustained critical acclaim across its first four episodes, and viewership figures are rising on a daily basis, but it isn’t the most talked-about episodic effort on Twitter. Instead, the honor goes to Simon Barry’s action-packed extravaganza, even though it isn’t on the air anymore.

A report detailing the buzziest, most heavily retweeted, and followed titles on the social media giant captured the attention of the showrunner and executive producer, who couldn’t help but retweet as the campaign shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

The Last of Us may be the single best-reviewed live-action video game in history, but it still hasn’t been able to dislodge Warrior Nun from the top of television’s cultural totem pole, which speaks volumes about the vociferous levels of backing to have thrown their weight behind the campaign to see it live to fight another day.

Whether it’s hashtags, billboards, pilgrimages, or anything else in between, the Warrior Nun fandom grows stronger and more dedicated by the day, although we’ll just have to wait and see if any other network or streaming service notices that there’s a guaranteed hit staring them straight in the face should they take the plunge.