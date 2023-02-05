‘Warrior Nun’ billboard becomes a pilgrimage site for those determined to save the show at any cost

Those determined to ensure canceled Netflix series Warrior Nun lives to fight another day are fast proving themselves to be one of the hardiest fandoms around, to the extent that barely a day goes by without dedicated supporters making a splash for their latest inventive, ingenious, or altogether wholesome display of enthusiasm.

If it isn’t a gigantic billboard being put up directly outside of Netflix’s own headquarters demanding a season 3 renewal, then it’s another visual advertisement taking up a plum spot in Manhattan not far from Times Square. You’ve got to hand it to those Warrior Nun fanatics, then, because they keep going above and beyond to underline their unwavering loyalty to showrunner Simon Barry’s creation.

The executive producer has been the most vocal proponent of all, using his sizeable social media following to shine a light on the lengths people are going to in an effort to keep the candle burning for more supernatural adventures featuring Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva and the rest of the ass-kicking gang.

The latest has turned another billboard into a pilgrimage site of sorts, with folks descending to gather in their numbers with the common goal of raising even more awareness for the ongoing movement.

You’d think that somebody at Netflix would have noticed what’s going on by now, even those who don’t work at the office where a Warrior Nun billboard took pride of place right outside the front door. If not, then you’d imagine at least one other rival streaming service has been watching intently, because there’s no sign of things quietening down at any point in the near future.