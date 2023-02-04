‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner praises the cancellation campaign’s ‘beautiful’ new billboard

Virtually every high-profile TV series that gets canceled will find itself being subjected to a fan-driven campaign, but very few of them have spawned the same insanely dedicated levels of backing as Warrior Nun.

Petitions and hashtags are all well and good, but when it comes to making a splash, the exiled Netflix favorite’s fandom have continued to outdo themselves. Not content with erecting a gigantic billboard demanding a season 3 renewal right outside of the streaming service’s headquarters, they took things one step further by gobbling up some prime New York City real estate.

Taking pride of place close to Times Square in Manhattan, the Warrior Nun movement continues to surprise and impress in equal measure. At the head of the table sits showrunner Simon Barry – who himself has been one of the driving forces behind the desire to see the show saved by Netflix or picked up elsewhere – and he couldn’t be more thrilled at how things are progressing.

Beautiful indeed!! Across the street from the @nytimes !!! Hey @genznyt you see this from your window? Maybe we should do a follow up to your story on #Continuum from forever ago. #SaveWarriorNun https://t.co/EIGKPOHCez — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 3, 2023

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though anyone is paying much attention, which could ultimately mean that all of these efforts are for nothing. As we’ve seen plenty of times in the past, just because a campaign runs on and on and on, doesn’t mean it’s going to deliver tangible results at the end of the day.

After all, there’s a lot of people who haven’t given up on Hannibal season 4, and we’re fast closing in on a decade since Bryan Fuller’s baby was canned. Fingers crossed that Warrior Nun can buck the trend, then, because it goes without saying there’s a built-in audience desperate to see more.