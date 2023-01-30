‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner promises rewards when the campaign reaches a major milestone

Even though long-running campaigns to save canceled TV shows very rarely if ever yield tangible results – something the Hannibal fandom understands better than most – those determined to see Warrior Nun live again are refusing to give up the fight.

If anything, their numbers keep growing, and it’s a hell of an effort on the part of the discarded fantasy favorite’s backers that they didn’t just pay for a billboard demanding Netflix reverse its decision and renew the series for a third season, but they planted it right outside of the company’s headquarters for everyone to see.

Obviously, it’s all going to be for nothing if Warrior Nun isn’t resurrected either on Netflix or anywhere else, but you’ve got to hand it to showrunner Simon Barry in particular, with the executive producer doing a remarkable job in keeping awareness sky-high as he continues to mobilize even more troops.

To that end, Barry has tantalizingly teased that he’s going to offer rewards to his dedicated denizens when #SaveWarriorNun reaches the 10 million tweet milestone, and it doesn’t have that far to go.

8 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets!! You guys are amazing! When we hit 10m I will release the script pages for the A&B bedroom scene plus some other goodies. ❤️😉 https://t.co/BRGq3S2q1X — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) January 29, 2023

There’s a hint of bribery towards the latest reveal, but the evidence is there to showcase that Warrior Nun‘s most dedicated followers aren’t exactly in need of any extra encouragement or added incentives. Not to put a dampener on things, but it’s been a while since Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva was ditched from the Netflix schedule, and there hasn’t been a whisper of another streaming stepping in.

Despite turning their attentions towards Apple TV as the preferred destination, the response to Warrior Nun rising from the ashes has been concerningly silent everywhere except Twitter.