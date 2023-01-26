‘Warrior Nun’ fans have shifted their gaze from Netflix, now begging for Apple TV to be their savior

It looks like Warrior Nun might be in need of a miracle. After two short seasons, this Netflix fantasy-drama series has been officially canceled by the streaming giant — and fans of the show are looking for divine intervention.

Caught between Heaven and Hell — Warrior Nun follows the story of Ava, a young woman with supernatural powers tasked with battling demons right here on Earth. Which, with the way this year is going, sounds like an average Thursday to us.

Plenty has been done to try and get the attention of the Netflix bigwigs. Whether it’s the billboards, petitions, or parties — fans of this unsung series will not let the cancelation go. Now the Warrior Nun fandom has turned its attention away from Netflix, and instead is looking for a new streamer to step up and save the show.

Something feels right about both of these shows being in Apple TV@AppleTV @AppleTVPlus

APPLETV REVIVE OUR SHOW#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/quGwlX57sI — 𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻 (@eap13_) January 26, 2023

Warrior Nun on Apple Tv Plus sort of has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? Plenty of people on Twitter seem to think so, and as the cries for a redo keep rolling in — we can’t help but want to join in the fun.

this is appletv reviving warrior nun #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun APPLETV REVIVE OUR SHOW pic.twitter.com/qHnWWMkCVO — seygravy || offline era (@seygravy) January 26, 2023

It’s clear that this fandom knows how to have fun, and who couldn’t appreciate a group of people that doesn’t take themselves too seriously? Frankly, shame on Netflix for canceling what looks to be one of their highest rated projects.

Garnering a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes for its’ second season, Warrior Nun appears to be the genuine article. Let’s hope that following all the outcry, someone gets wise and decides to give this absolutely awesome story a second chance.