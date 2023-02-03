‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner mobilizes the troops as the campaign takes over the Big Apple

Simon Barry must feel like a proud poppa after watching his Warrior Nun minions mount an impressive campaign to save the dearly-departed Netflix series from the axe.

Then again, the streaming service has been completely ambivalent to the demands for Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva to be restored as the star of the smash hit supernatural comic book adaptation’s third season, even when supporters pooled their money together to erect a billboard directly outside of the company’s headquarters.

It’s been a stellar effort without a doubt, and if you thought Netflix’s radio silence was going to deter the troops, then you resolutely failed to read the room. Taking things up yet another notch, the #SaveWarriorNun movement has now stumped up the cash to secure precious ad space in New York City, merely a stone’s throw away from Times Square.

Presumably, taking up a spot in Times Square itself was too expensive for even the most dedicated of Warrior Nun diehards, but you’ve got to hand it to them nonetheless. The real test is how long they can keep the momentum going, though, especially when neither Netflix or any other streamer has even fluttered an eyelash in their direction.

At this stage, the future of Warrior Nun remains very much up in the air, but it’s becoming clearer by the day that nobody’s going down without a fight. Overseeing it all is showrunner Barry, who must feel like the proudest patriarch in the world after witnessing and celebrating his children’s online and real-world accomplishments.