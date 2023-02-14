The ratio of Netflix reviving shows to the streamer’s originals being picked up elsewhere spells bad news for ‘Warrior Nun’

Not to be the Halo Bearer of bad news, but there’s one massive obstacle standing in the way of the campaign to see canceled Netflix’s Warrior Nun resurrected on another network or streaming service, and it’s unfortunately historical fact.

While the show’s original home platform has a reputation for saving or acquiring shows that originated or were cast aside elsewhere – with Manifest, Lucifer, You, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror, The Last Kingdom, Designated Survivor, and Money Heist among the most prominent examples – the traffic doesn’t flow anywhere near as heavily in the other direction.

via Netflix

In fact, the surprise pick-up of Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled by Showtime marks one of only a handful of occasions when a Netflix exclusive has been spared its fate by another company. In an even more worrying development, not a single one of them was either a fantasy project, or something that requires a hefty budget or large volume of visual effects.

That’s not to say Warrior Nun can’t or won’t succeed, with the ongoing movement making it abundantly clear that the fandom isn’t going to give up until every single avenue has been explored and exhausted, but it’s hard to look at the statistics and claim that it isn’t going to be a long uphill battle that has the potential to end up becoming outright Sisyphean.

It’s always nice to be proven wrong, though, so let’s hope that Warrior Nun does succeed in its goal, because there were plenty more stories left to tell featuring Alba Baptista’s title hero and her hardy band of convent ass-kickers.