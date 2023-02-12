‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner thanks his Halo Bearers after descending on the campaign’s sacred ground

It’s all well and good hiding behind a keyboard and making demands that are almost certainly never going to be met, but the Warrior Nun fandom has been out in-person and in force to try and drum up as much buzz as possible for the canceled Netflix favorite to be spared from fading into the ether of nothingness.

Most recently, the Halo Bearers were left fuming after Neil Patrick Harris’ comedy Uncoupled was saved from the scrapheap by Showtime while Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva and the rest of the crew remain lodged firmly in purgatory, but renewed hope has been instilled by the ringleader, orchestrator, and driving force behind the movement showing up in person.

Showrunner Simon Barry hinted that he was on his way to check out the billboard hilariously placed right outside Netflix headquarters by the vocal backers clearly capable of putting their money where their mouths are, and he made good on his promise by sharing a glimpse of his pilgrimage on Twitter.

💥Made it to the awesome #SaveWarriorNun billboard across from @netflix – it dominates Sunset Blvd. @jacquiemg was as impressed as me. Amazing work #HaloBearers !! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3Vwwhzjgv — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) February 12, 2023

The executive producer is positively beaming, and it’s easy to understand why. Not only is it an indicator of just how strongly people feel about Warrior Nun somehow surviving to land a third season anywhere other than Netflix, but it also underlines just how powerful an impact the supernatural action adventure has had on the lives of those who instantly took it to their hearts.

Now all we need to do is wait and see whether or not Warrior Nun‘s billboards end up having an effect in the long run.