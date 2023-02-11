The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.

For those who understandably don’t remember that it even existed given the lack of impact had made on both the platform’s viewing figures and the cultural consciousness at large, Neil Patrick Harris’ comedy series Uncoupled was given the boot by Netflix six months after it had initially premiered.

However, Showtime has now stepped in to pick up the concept for a second run to breathe new life into one of Netflix’s many failed experiments, and you can only imagine how the Warrior Nun devotees reacted to their efforts going continually overlooked as a show nobody even talks about has been given a new lease of life.

Hi @netflix! I see that Uncoupled (previously cancelled by you) has been picked up by Showtime! May you consider shopping Warrior Nun out to others as well? I’m sure there’s a contract you’d be willing to sign – and it’d be a show of good faith to your customers #SaveWarriorNun — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) February 11, 2023

I’m baffled, Uncoupled kind of went under the radar and had mediocre numbers… certainly lower than Warrior Nun in most categories. ALABADO SEA ADRIEL #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun — W_SaveWarriorNun (@goxfishxgo) February 11, 2023

Uncoupled got saved by showtime #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun — Palesa Pudy Nhlapo (@NhlapoPudy) February 11, 2023

Feeling a little thrown by the 'Uncoupled' thing. Like I'm happy for them, but there didn't seem a lot of fandom activity for that show. It was cancelled barely a month ago, so the pickup was apparently easy? #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun — winterlorn || #SaveWarriorNun (@winterlorn) February 11, 2023

the news of uncoupled being saved by showtime is baffling. like i love nph dont get me wrong and no hate to him but i personally have never watched uncoupled im sure its great but #WarriorNun is also a pretty darn good show doesnt it deserve to be revived? (1/2) #SaveWarriorNun — dumps teehee (@beanypeachy) February 11, 2023

So @Showtime saved Uncoupled after @netflix cut it. Yet #WarriorNun is still looking for safe harbor. A loyal and strong fan base plus high critical ratings = #SaveWarrirorNun — Brian (@Spcbll_1) February 11, 2023

Of course, there are a multitude of stark differences between a half-hour sitcom and an effects-heavy comic book adaptation drenched in action sequences and visually dazzling hand-to-hand scraps, but you can sympathize with the Warrior Nun subset regardless. They’re the ones generating buzz, hype, billboards, and awareness, but it’s the unremarkable Uncoupled that lives again, and not the single best-reviewed run of episodic content in Netflix history.

Needless to say, though, this is one fight that’s far from over.