Netflix’s top-rated season of TV ever may not be enough to avoid cancellation, and the panic is real

Netflix generally tends to bow down to the algorithm when it comes to deciding which projects are deserving of a renewal, and which ones are forcibly dragged onto the chopping block. The recently-debuted second season of Warrior Nun may have been performing admirably on two fronts, but that doesn’t mean the comic book adaptation is safe from the axe.

Showrunner Simon Barry has admitted that the streaming service gave the show a marketing budget of almost zero, and yet it still conspired to become one of the most-watched episodic offerings in dozens of countries around the world. Beyond that, based entirely on its 100 percent critical score and 99 percent user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Warrior Nun‘s sophomore run is the single best-reviewed run of television in Netflix’s history.

On those two statistics alone you’d expect season 3 to be a foregone conclusion, but the panic is very real, and it’s beginning to settle into the hearts and minds of viewers everywhere desperate to see more from the fantastical misadventures that continue to befall Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva.

renew warrior nun already so i can function like a normal human being again PLEASE @netflix pic.twitter.com/a9BH0VJgjP — ᱬ (@dvrkhoId) November 26, 2022

I need season 3 of Warrior Nun this very second, this show is just too good. One of the best shows (fantasy or not) I’ve ever seen with soooo many well-executed twists I never saw coming pic.twitter.com/b6tnWCxHAe — catbythefirelight (@catbythefire) November 28, 2022

the miracle that has just taken place on loona island and you’re telling me warrior nun can’t get a season 3? it will happen, TRUST! — 🐈 (@foIkhore) November 28, 2022

i actually hate the fact that none of us could sit and watch season 2 of warrior nun with 100% confidence it wouldn’t be the last one. ruins the watching experience — Jordy 🌱 (@RED3CORAT3) November 28, 2022

I'm sorry but they can't cancel warrior nun, camila hasn't yet seen her ship sail — f | kty's chiropractor (@astersletters) November 28, 2022

And imma cancel my subscription to life https://t.co/pdmWnPzSR2 — head empty, only avatrice (@WarriorNun_Dump) November 29, 2022

My mom said if I say warrior nun one more time she'll cancel Netflix. Little does she know I PAY THE NETFLIX BILL…and I'll cancel it myself if they don't #RenewWarriorNun — rachel (@writesheetdown) November 29, 2022

On the surface, huge audience numbers and almost universal acclaim should guarantee Warrior Nun‘s third season, but history has shown on way too many occasions that Netflix doesn’t care how much people love a show if it isn’t performing up to their standards. While the platform has hoovered up several projects that were canned elsewhere including Lucifer and Manifest, we’ve yet to see the boardroom reverse its decision on one of its own in-house exclusives.

Keep those fingers crossed, then, because an anxious wait is now upon us.