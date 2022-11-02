Latest Fantasy News: George R.R. Martin takes a break from ‘Winds of Winter’ as sparkly vampires garner praise from a professor of gothic literature

There’s quite a bit going on in the fantasy world at the moment, but a surprising amount of the news of the day revolves around former franchises, rather than current ones. The broadly-disliked Percy Jackson adaptations are stirring up long-delayed conversations, particularly following news of an upcoming Disney Plus adaptation, and an analysis from a gothic literature expert heaps praise on Twilight and its “vegetarian vampires.”

George R.R. Martin, the inarguable talent behind the A Song of Ice and Fire series, is closely watched by his fanbase. Books like Game of Thrones take a long time to write, and Martin takes longer than most. Because of this, his fans tend to expect the author to spend all of his free time writing. Even on Halloween. That isn’t stopping the popular novelist from taking a step back to enjoy the holiday, of course, despite criticisms from fans.

George R.R. Martin gives himself a break from Winds of Winter for Halloween

Zoinks! HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Hope everyone has or had a fun and safe time 😉 pic.twitter.com/3ML5aV0Bb6 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) October 31, 2022

George R.R. Martin took a brief break from penning the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series to celebrate Halloween. The 74-year-old novelist took to the streets as a member of Mystery Inc. His shaggy costume was flawless in its straight forward delivery, though it did lack a real talking canine campanion. Thankfully, he did enjoy the evening with his very own Velma, so we assume the holiday treated Martin well.

Twilight garners praise for its fusion of vampiric stereotypes

Image via Summit Entertainment

Gothic literature expert Laura Westerngard has high praise for the Twilight saga. In analyzing a number of classic vampire stories, Westerngard noted several of the story’s finer points, as they relate to the overarching trends of vampiric novels. The vampires in Twilight deviate from many of the norms in the genre, according to Westerngard, but still stick close enough to classic trends to maintain the overall tone of the age-old genre.

Percy Jackson fans still don’t know how to feel about the early 2010s adaptations

Most fantasy fans are delighted to learn of an adaptation of their favorite series, but years of horrible, butchered transformations have made many book fans leery of film adaptations. This is certainly the case among the Percy Jackson fandom, most of whom were massively disappointed by a pair of films attempting — and largely failing — to bring the books to the big screen. Particularly with news of a Disney Plus adaptation on the horizon, fans of the series are looking back on the early 2010s adaptations, and wondering how Disney will improve on the botched formula.