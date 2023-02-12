Latest Fantasy News: ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ alternatives crop up for magic enthusiasts as ‘Warrior Nun’ fans dwell in a fresh wave of rage

Amid the whirlwind of controversy that engulfs everything Hogwarts Legacy these days, if there’s one thing we can safely say about the game, it’s that the latest foray into the Wizarding World isn’t for everyone. People might even argue that no one should spend any time or money on a product that only emboldens its transphobic creator, but some are taking it a step further by suggesting titles you could be buying instead.

Meanwhile, Warrior Nun fans are left apoplectic with rage after Netflix renews a middling fantasy show but not what they’ve been campaigning for over the past couple of months.

You can get these 69 games for the price of Hogwarts Legacy and support queer creators all the while

Image via Hogwarts Legacy/Avalanche

The debate over whether experiencing Hogwarts Legacy is morally justified continues to pick up heat across social media platforms, but some people are taking a creative approach in the midst of all the bitter squabbling. Indeed, folks are advocating the Trans Witches are Witches bundle, which allows you to buy 69 games for $60 and support indie or queer developers who are under-represented in the industry. Because if it’s magic you want, that bundle has got you covered in the most literal sense.

Warrior Nun stans are fuming over this canceled Netflix show being picked up by another network

Image via Netflix

Warrior Nun didn’t bring in the numbers for Netflix, but a cult following immediately formed around the fantasy television show. Alas, that online participation didn’t account for much in the streaming service’s eyes, which is why they canned it along with a great many other projects. Now, after another canceled Netflix show, Uncoupled, was picked up by Showtime, Warrior Nun fans are livid and looking for justice. They’re nowhere near giving up, though, so the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun endures on social media, with an official appeal on Change.org passing a whopping 100,000 signatures.

A new Netflix fantasy show is planning two more seasons, despite the cancelation threat looming large

Image via Netflix

It’s a wonder why Netflix keeps making these originals if most of them are going to get canceled anyway. This frustrating practice has been so expansive that most people don’t take a show for granted unless they’re watching its second or third season, and even then, Netflix might just decide that it’s not profitable enough. Lockwood & Co. might be the perfect example of this, which, despite becoming the world’s most-watched program, might still get the axe.

The show’s executive producer feels more confident about Lockwood‘s prospects, however, because he has just revealed in a recent interview that they’re already busy planning the next two seasons. Maybe confidence is the key, Warrior Nun fans.