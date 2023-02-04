Latest Fantasy News: J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ purchase real estate in the public eye as ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ looms

The upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy is pushing J.K. Rowling to the forefront of conversations, as potential buyers weigh her damaging rhetoric against their desire to play the game.

The fantasy title is set to hit shelves on Feb. 10, and in the lead up to its release people are once again dissecting Rowling’s many controversies, and her toxic, transphobic viewpoints. By now, we know that any Hogwarts Legacy purchase will inevitably line Rowling’s pockets, but what about other elements of the Harry Potter franchise? As people continue to sort themselves into houses, binge-watch the film franchise, and get lost in the Wizarding World, are they also contributing to Rowling’s continued presence as a prominent — and wealthy — figure?

Despite Rowling’s problematic stance on trans rights, some gamers are still planning to secure a copy of the title. They’re eyeing the fresh storyline introduced via the 2023 title with excitement, and honing in on which details — and characters — could be included in the story.

Could Dumbledore appear in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is mere days from arriving on shelves, leading fans to dig into its every detail, ahead of its release. They’re now wondering if Albus Dumbledore appears in the prequel story, or if Hogwarts’ sage Headmaster is too far removed from the story. The Harry Potter favorite would have been attending Hogwarts during the time in which the game is set, which could mean that fans will get a glimpse of the powerful wizard in his early years.

A selection of the very best Hufflepuffs in Harry Potter history

Image via PixelsTalk

The vast majority of the Harry Potter fandom sleeps on Hufflepuff, and it needs to stop. The oft-ignored Hogwarts house boasts some of the Wizarding World’s best and brightest — including the original founder of Hogsmeade and the first-ever female Minister of Magic — and it’s time to give them the respect they deserve.

Fans question if Rowling continues to profit from the Harry Potter movies

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter fans hoping to support the trans community are in a tough spot, as they face a choice between abandoning a property they love and turning their backs on their transgender friends and family members. Rowling makes money from every single sale associated with the Wizarding World — from Hogwarts Legacy and the movies to theme park tickets and the books — and with each new dollar in her pocket, she is more empowered to continue her crusade against the trans community.

Popular trans creator challenges Rowling to a face-off ‘mano a WOmano’

(L) leftatlondon/Instagram (R) Mike Marsland/WireImage

Speaking of the trans community, a beloved trans creator — and former Viner — is spurring conversations, as she takes aim at the Harry Potter author for herself. The talented comedian behind the long ago “What about Nascar” Vine recently challenged Rowling to a “woman-off,” and fans are convinced she could easily show the 57-year-old author how it’s done.