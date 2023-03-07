Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is actually open to feedback, for once, as the ‘Warrior Nun’ campaign takes to the streets of London

James Cameron doesn’t tend to take pushback well, based on his historic reactions to criticism of his work, but he might just be changing his tune.

The Avatar: The Way of Water director is seeking out legitimate feedback, for once, following the lukewarm reaction to his latest Avatar release. This could mean great news for future entries in the franchise, which might just incorporate some popular fan demands.

Another sought-after franchise without Cameron’s sky-high financial backing is struggling — but succeeding — in maintaining relevance online. Despite its cancelation several months ago, the Warrior Nun fandom is going strong, as they work to secure a third season of the ill-fated show. Billboards and petitions are one thing, but the fandom recently took things a step further, and took to the streets in protest.

The show’s cancellation is even more frustrating when other fantasy properties are considered; there’s a lot of terrible fantasy out there, and Warrior Nun isn’t among it, which makes it all the more frustrating when flops persist as cult classics, and actually popular shows get the ax.

Even Dwayne Johnson isn’t enough to save this fantasy flop

via 20th Century Fox

Dwayne Johnson’s name is enough to bleed relevance into even the most unexpected properties, but even the Rock isn’t enough to make Tooth Fairy worth watching. The 2010 flick is close to unwatchable, but that didn’t stop it from slowly crawling up the ranks of streaming in recent weeks. Perhaps it’s a “so bad it’s good” situation, as fresh viewers flock to the lowest-rated Johnson performance of all time.

James Cameron asks fans for feedback, as he looks ahead to future Avatar releases

via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron, who is notoriously finicky about how his projects are approached, is taking a step down from his high horse. The popular director altered his typical approach, as he looks ahead to what he hopes to be a sprawling Avatar franchise, and asked fans for feedback on the movies. He took notes on fan reactions to the existing films in the franchise, and even asked for suggestions on how to improve Avatar films going forward.

The Warrior Nun fandom mobilizes yet again

via Netflix

More than two months following its cancelation, the fandom behind Warrior Nun absolutely refuses to give up on it. The massive fan base behind the defunct Netflix series continues to fight for the show’s return, this time taking to the streets of London to showcase their commitment to the cause. Show runner Simon Barry celebrated the ongoing campaign to save the series, praising viewers as the “best fans ever” and further boosting the movement’s signal.