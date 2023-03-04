‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner praises his devoted followers after the campaign takes to the streets of London

It feels as though the Warrior Nun campaign takes on a new lease of life every day, with fans constantly finding new ways to drum up support for the dearly-departed Netflix favorite.

We’ve seen billboards pop up all across the world – which in turn became pilgrimage sights for the Halo Bearers desperate to see the two-season series live to fight another day – all of which has been overseen and endorsed by creator and executive producer Simon Barry, who always keeps the flag flying whatever the weather.

Just when you thought things were starting to quieten down, though, the troops have mobilized yet again and taken to the streets of London as the movement only continues to gather steam. Granted, it’s not the most impressive flash mob you’ll ever seen, but that many folks taking time out of their weekends to march solely in the name of a TV show that’s no longer on the airwaves is supreme dedication nonetheless.

It wasn’t lost on Barry, either, who retweeted their efforts in his latest show of support, all while the radio silence regarding whether or not Warrior Nun really does have a future or not carries on.

At the end of the day, there hasn’t been any sign of anyone stepping in to salvage Warrior Nun from the scrapheap, but that sort of cynicism and defeatism isn’t going to fly when there’s so much optimism on display. Whether it’s in Europe, North America, or anywhere else on the globe, you can guarantee that the diehard supporters of the supernatural comic book adaptation aren’t going anywhere in a hurry.