Latest Horror News: A blood-stained Ryan Murphy series could be eyeing a comeback while Michael Jackson almost became a horror icon

A major collab between Tim Burton and Michael Jackson almost went down in horror history

Phil Walter / Getty Images

Without a doubt, Tim Burton is one of the most recognizable filmmakers in the realm of horror — and deservedly so, considering blockbuster projects like Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, and Corpse Bride are in his repertoire. However, perhaps Burton’s most intriguing film is one that never even happened — much to the fault of the studios for not picking up the project. This was essentially the process for Burton’s planned House of Wax horror/musical in a nutshell, which was supposed to feature award-winning artist Michael Jackson. That’s right, the King of Pop was inches away from being the King of Horror. Well, at least we still have “Thriller” to remember his contribution to spookiness.

Could a bloodied Ryan Murphy series mount a massive comeback? Fans sure hope so

Image via Fox

With entertainment notches like American Horror Story and Ratched under his belt, it’s safe to assume that producer Ryan Murphy has obtained a strong following throughout the years — with many of his projects echoing a prodigious use of the macabre. The latest of Murphy’s projects under the proverbial microscope, however, is a hit horror series from the 2010s — which would be Scream Queens. Despite only lasting for two seasons on Fox, the genre series became a sure-fire phenomenon amongst fans. And after several cryptic clues have been teased on the show’s social media accounts, perhaps the return is likely near.

Fans are split down the middle over a frown-worthy Smile debate

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile, one of horror’s hottest movies of the year, has somehow found itself under fire after a recent commercial ignited a debate between film buffs. The aforementioned debate was shared on Reddit, and relates to director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon speaking about their recent horror flick and the impact of movies being played in theaters. In response, some horror fans were convinced that the duo was trying to push an “anti-streaming” agenda and shaming folks that choose to stay inside and watch movies from the comfort of their own homes. On the other hand, the majority of Redditors simply believed that the duo was insisting that the “theater experience” is purely the choice of the individual moviegoer. But who really knows.

