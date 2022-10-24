With spooky season deliciously in full swing, horror bloodhounds are now convinced that a pulse-pounding knockout series that ended way too soon is close to making a long-awaited comeback. The series in question, of course, is Ryan Murphy’s black comedy slasher, Scream Queens, which simply electrified the world of television during its initial release back in 2015 on Fox. Despite the show only lasting two seasons, fans have remained adamant that we’ll be seeing Murphy’s creation brought back to life sometime in the upcoming months.

Over on Twitter, the show’s devoted fanbase has been piecing together various hints and clues that have been posted and changed by Scream Queens’ official social media accounts. In the latest posts from the accounts, Fox has evidently been removed from the series’ Twitter handle, while the main image has changed to an aesthetically-pleasing spider web animation.

In response, fans of the Emma Roberts vehicle have crawled out of the woodwork to hint that Murphy’s once-popular series is eyeing a comeback—or at least they hope so.

As of now, all of the hype surrounding the hit horror series is merely speculation at this point, but the cryptic posts and media transformation definitely points in a positive direction. Considering Halloween Ends veteran Jamie Lee Curtis recently discussed the show in an interview and expressed that she believed Scream Queens was going to “break television,” perhaps it’s safe to say that Murphy’s bloodied brainchild is looming in the Chanel-o-ween shadows.

For now, Scream Queens is available to stream on Disney Plus.