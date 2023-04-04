Latest Horror News: An untouchable zombie horror relishes cultural immortality as an underwater nightmare resurfaces on streaming

It’s Monday again, horror nerds. You know what that means? Another whole week of horror news to satisfy your cravings, right here at WGTC. As we’re patiently waiting for the latter half of the year, when the horror game will be inevitably changed with the arrival of The Nun 2, The Exorcist, Saw X, and Insidious: Fear the Dark, we don’t have too many new releases to gush over. That being said, M3GAN turned out to be the Annabelle reboot we’d all been waiting for, as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin pulling out all the stops to deliver an apocalyptic nightmare. Let’s not forget Scream 6, which continues to enjoy one of the biggest openings in horror history. So far, 2023 is off to a killer start, but there’s more to come in future months.

In order to keep us well-fed on horror content until then, we’re revisiting some old classics. As the saying goes, a classic never goes out of style, and the same can be said for many underrated flicks. In today’s round-up, we’ll be taking a trip down memory lane to remember some dearly beloved horrors that were sadly forgotten to the mainstream crowd that is 2021 and onward.

This Steven Yeun-led action-horror won’t be forgotten any time soon

It might have been six years ago, but ever since it arrived in theaters, something about Mayhem told us that it was always destined for cult status. For starters, both its lead actors — Steven Yeun and Samara Weaving — went on to further their careers in the horror realm and establish themselves as noteworthy figures within the genre. For Yeun, his latest breakout role came in Jordan Peele’s Nope, whereas you’ve seen the established scream queen in Ready or Not, and more recently, the opening sequence of Scream 6. That’s a lot of star power to waste, so it’s a shame that Mayhem wasn’t more appreciated at the time of release, but now that both Yeun and Weaving have made names for themselves as mainstays in the horror genre, Mayhem is being revived and given the attention it deserved all those years ago.

A forgotten Blumhouse production re-emerges on streaming charts

It would be unfair to call any of Blumhouse’s movies unwatchable, but some of them were certainly forgettable in comparison to franchises like Halloween and Insidious, so there’s bound to be a few bad eggs in the bunch. Sadly, The Deep House could have never reached the glorified status that Halloween did, but it stands on its own two feet as a worthwhile watch that was lost at sea in all the commotion that was 2021. Although not as memorable as other Blumhouse ventures, The Deep House has found new prosperity on streaming as it swims straight to the Top 10 on FlixPatrol in multiple countries. Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, The Deep House sees two YouTubers specializing in underwater exploration discover a mysterious house at the bottom of the ocean.

Redditors rush to the defense of a comedy-horror condemned by Harvey Weinstein

If you’re unfamiliar with Harvey Weinstein, he’s the co-founder of Miramax, as well as a convicted sex offender who made headlines in 2017 after reports and accusations of Weinstein assaulting several women became an international scandal. As if being a sex offender wasn’t bad enough, Harvey Weinstein also feels the occasional insatiable need to drag the horror genre down with him. In criticizing Wes Craven’s Cursed, a 2005 horror-comedy, Weinstein and his brother Bob completely ripped the project to shreds. Weinstein campaigned to have the rating lowered to PG-13, fired a practical effects artist while pushing for awful CGI instead, then caused filming to drag on for an extended amount of time. Although Cursed has suffered scrutiny at the hands of Weinstein, Redditors have recently come out in full support of Craven’s low-budget horror.

That’s all for now, horror fans. We’ll be back tomorrow with more spooktastic news.