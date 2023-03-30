Latest Horror News: Ari Aster’s next mind-melting film might be his greatest venture yet as a Creepypasta rabbit hole will perplex your mind

Happy Hump Day, gorehounds! It’s the middle of the week, which means the weekend is still far from within reach. However, this week has been anything but lackluster. In fact, with small snippets and behind-the-scenes featurettes of Renfield and Beau Is Afraid dropping, this has been one of the most exciting weeks in recent memory. As the rest of the community prepares for an ecstatic year for the massive genre, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered will happily place a handful of updates high enough for all to see.

So, before you purchase early tickets for a plethora of face-melting new movies, be sure to follow along as we dissect the latest news within the horror umbrella.

Just when you thought the scariest Creepypasta stories were gone, they return

Image via 7chan

If there’s one thing the internet has gifted the horror community, it’s the birth of Creepypasta — a series of horror-related short stories that have entertained the masses for years now. From Slenderman to a devilish dog smile, these stories have undoubtedly served as nightmare fuel, and for many of us, an actual cause of many sleepless nights. It’s hard to narrow down the very best, but there are definitely 10 standouts that deserve their spot in the Internet Hall of Fame.

In the vein of remaking classics, Universal has sights set on a new project

Image via Universal Pictures

With Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake on the horizon, Universal Pictures is following suit by crafting a remake of 1956’s The Mole People. The upcoming remake will be in good hands, for sure, with The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman firmly planted in the producer’s chair. It’s not yet been confirmed what the casting will look like for the horror remake, but it would be a complete lie if we said that our interest wasn’t absolutely piqued.

Ari Aster’s best horror film yet could actually be his newest

Image via A24

Much like his contemporary counterparts, horror filmmaker Ari Aster is one of the most gifted in the industry. At the center of successful triumphs like Hereditary and Midsommar, Aster is back with another mind-blowing collaboration with production giant A24. Only this time, Aster has been rewarded with his biggest budget yet and a screenplay that is rumored to be out of this world. Ahead of Beau Is Afraid’s worldwide release, horror fanatics are surely waiting with pure excitement.

Crawl back in tomorrow, Mole people, for a brand-new horror roundup.