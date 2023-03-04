Latest Horror News: ‘Dead by Daylight’ film is coming to the big screen as Dora the Explorer suddenly collides with Xenomorphs

Happy Friday, fear fanatics! The last several weeks have been absolutely monumental for the world of all things spooky, and it’s now become apparent that this momentum won’t be slowing down anytime soon — especially in the coming months ahead. As the eerie-verse prepares for the much-anticipated arrival of Scream VI next week, other pulse-pounding stories are as easily available to be explored and celebrated in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. From a new Dead by Daylight adaptation to Dora the Explorer’s unexpected presence in the genre, there’s plenty of intriguing aspects to take a concrete look at.

So, before you prematurely purchase your snacks for the premiere of Scream VI, feast your eyes on the latest news under the horror umbrella.

Dora the Explorer might not be in the Alien remake, but her actress will be

Image via Paramount

In an unexpected twist of the century, The Evil Dead remake director Fede Álvarez has now apparently set his sights on launching the next chapter in the long-standing Alien franchise. And while most of the cast list are unsurprising names that have experience in the spooktacular catalog, a recent announcement is leaving folks absolutely dumbfounded. This relates to the casting of actress Isabela Merced, who is most known for portraying Dora the Explorer in an animated spinoff series. We certainly didn’t expect Dora’s name to be anywhere close to the horror genre, but we definitely won’t complain.

Ahead of Scream VI, Ghostface is successfully terrifying folks on the street

Image via Dimension Films

In one of the hottest marketing trends as of late, production house Paramount has sparked a stroke of genius by sprinkling a variety of Ghostface impersonators on streets around the U.S. The act was obviously done to create more promotion for Scream VI, which is set to arrive in theaters next week. Of course, the hype around the slasher spectacle was high enough already, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to give Paramount (or Scream lovers) an extra boost of excitement.

Gamers and film fanatics are set to merge with a Dead by Daylight movie on the way

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The year of 2023 just keeps getting better for horror — especially after the announcement of Blumhouse spearheading a live-action Dead by Daylight movie. The upcoming project is sure to reunite gamers and film fanatics in unison, as both sides of the tracks will undoubtedly be waiting with bated breath for the adaptation to be brought to life. Of course, seeing as the announcement was just recently made public, there has yet to be an official release date confirmed. And while the wait will surely be brutal, there’s no denying that the excitement is as rampant as ever.

