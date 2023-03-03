Ghostface is making real-life appearances ahead of ‘Scream VI’ and people are rightly freaking out

In the past, much-anticipated horror movies have carefully orchestrated their marketing mechanisms in an attempt to completely skyrocket the project’s mainstream popularity. The media marketing team for It accomplished this task by placing ominous clowns on the street corners of notable cities back in 2017, and the strategy for Scream VI has followed a similar path by terrifying average civilians on the streets.

The marketing stunt revolves around the film’s crew having a variety of actors dressed as Ghostface pop up in scattered cities around the U.S. The aforementioned stunt, of course, is an absolute stroke of genius — especially when you consider the fact that the demonic clown sightings resulted in police being notified and videos of the clowns that went viral all across the internet. The move ultimately resulted in the 2017 horror feature grossing over $701 million, so it certainly comes as no surprise that Scream VI would want to recreate this enormous success.

I was just minding my business https://t.co/aG8bc3J4Cc — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) March 1, 2023

Per Variety, the post above showcases a Ghostface parody account that even made comments on the incident over on Twitter — which has further engaged peoples’ interest in the matter. And although Paramount itself has yet to comment on the entire ordeal, it’s not difficult to realize that the production giant is behind the stunt — with similar action taken to promote horror flick Smile late last year.

With all of this anticipation and promotion, it’s fair to say that the sixth installment in the beloved horror franchise will experience a massive first weekend at the box office. For those interested, Scream VI slashes into theaters next Friday, March 10.