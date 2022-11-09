Latest Horror News: James Wan diminishes hope for ‘The Conjuring’ spinoff while an accomplished director eyes ‘The Mummy’ remake

Forget about your jolly old Saint Nicks and Frosty the Snowmans, because despite the temperature drops and the inclusion of Christmas decorations in the aisle of your local Walmart, the ever-popular horror catalog is not ready to bow down for the holiday season just yet. In fact, the spooktacular genre is as vigorous as ever, with plenty of updates set to be examined in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! Amongst the pile of juicy updates, James Wan has apparently crushed hopes for a rumored spinoff of The Conjuring as a capable filmmaker has their sights set on a remake of The Mummy.

So, don’t you dare jingle those bells just yet, and follow along as we dive through the rubble of the horror pipeline.

The cinema industry is currently engulfed in the concept of rebooting older movies in an attempt to reintroduce the narrative to a younger generation. This has proved to be especially true in the horror world, with iconic franchises like Halloween and The Exorcist receiving updated reboots and installments. Now, on the table is one of the hottest movies from the ‘90s: The Mummy. Despite being dubbed as an “action adventure,” many horror fans will comfortably maintain the idea that the film belongs under the horror umbrella. And thus, director Luca Guadagnino has eyes for turning the film into a complete horror remake, which we’re all certainly here for.

The Conjuring’s James Wan shuts down the expected spinoff

Without a doubt, The Conjuring universe completely reinvigorated the horror genre as a whole — especially in the modern times of cinema. And seeing as the massive collection of films began with The Conjuring (2013), it made perfect sense to build upon the narrative with the inclusion of various spinoffs, one of which has apparently been canned before it even took off. As per Wan’s official Instagram account, the horror auteur revealed that for reasons “out of his control,” the Crooked Man from The Conjuring 2 would not be receiving his own spinoff. The aforementioned character was initially announced to receive his own film back in 2017, although plans have unfortunately fallen through over the years. For now, it’s all high hopes for The Nun 2.

A black-and-white horror edit is adding flavor to a forgotten franchise sequel

The long-standing Friday the 13th franchise is one of the most recognizable series in horror, with iconic villain Jason Voorhees leading the frontlines as a terrifying monster figure. However, a recent black-and-white fanmade edit adds a certain touch of flavor to one of the franchise’s many installments — although depending on who you ask, the quality surrounding the sixth installment is up for debate. The aforementioned edit showcases the opening sequence of Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, where Jason Voorhees and enemy Tommy Jarvis are engaging in a heated battle. Despite its obvious silliness, the edit actually helps the film to convey the appearance of a classic horror movie from the old days.

